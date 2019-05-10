Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Year-end Report on May 28

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its year-end report for the 2018/2019 fiscal year on May 28, 2019. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the report.
Publication of year-end report: 8:15 a.m. CETMay 28, 2019
Presentation and webcast: 12:00 noon CETMay 28, 2019
Place: Operaterrassen in Stockholm, Sweden
To attend the conference, please submit a notification via: https://financialhearings.com/event/11474/register/live_event
Follow online: https://investor.sectra.com/event/year-end-report-2018-2019/
Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available after the conference via https://investor.sectra.com/event/year-end-report-2018-2019/.
Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download at the webpage.
Sectra's financial report calendar and annual general meeting
- September 3, 2019 at 08:15 a.m. CET: Three-month interim report 2019/2020
- September 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. CET: Annual general meeting in Linköping, Sweden
- November 29, 2019 at. 08:15 a.m. CET: Six-month interim report 2019/2020
- March 4, 2020 at 08:15 a.m. CET: Nine-month interim report 2019/2020
- June 3, 2020 at 08:15 a.m. CET: Year-end report 2019/2020
Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: https://investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations
Subscribe for information
To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at https://investor.sectra.com/subscribe-press-releases/
For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor and Press Relations Officer Sectra AB, tel. +46-13-23-52-04, email info.investor@sectra.se
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-year-end-report-on-may-28,c2810883