The 8.8 MW project, in Mecklenburg-Pomerania, will sell power to industrial customers through a long-term PPA. Construction is expected to begin in June.From pv magazine Germany. The Baywa re renewable energy unit of German conglomerate Baywa has announced plans for its first PV plant outside Germany's renewables incentive scheme. The 8.8 MW Barth V solar park will be built in western Mecklenburg-Pomerania from next month, the Munich-based company said. Last year, Baywa re built a 175 MW solar plant without subsidies in Spain and sold it to financial investor MEAG. The power generated at Barth ...

