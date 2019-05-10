QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Announces the Publication of a New Scientific Article in the Journal Hypertension

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces the publication of a new scientific article in the journal Hypertension.

The article, entitled "NI956/QGC006, a Potent Orally Active, Brain-Penetrating Aminopeptidase A Inhibitor for Treating Hypertension" is already available online on the website of the journal Hypertension (DOI: 10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.118.12499). This article presents preclinical results obtained in DOCA-salt rats with QGC006, a second brain aminopeptidase A inhibitor selected by Quantum Genomics, ten times more potent than firibastat on aminopeptidase A activity inhibition. The reported data demonstrate the efficacy of QGC006 as an antihypertensive agent: like firibastat, QGC006 induces a significant decrease in blood pressure in DOCA-salt rats associated with increased diuresis.

"The experimental data obtained with this new product are particularly encouraging," said Fabrice Balavoine, Vice President Research and Development of Quantum Genomics. They reinforce the results already obtained with firibastat and validate the therapeutic value of brain Aminopeptidase A inhibitors for the treatment of hypertension."

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

