

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday and the pound was little changed after official data showed Britain's economy got a sharp one-off boost in the first three months of 2019, boosted by companies stockpiling ahead of Brexit.



GDP grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter, outpacing the 0.2 percent expansion seen in the final three months of 2018.



Meanwhile, investors remained hopeful of a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks despite the U.S. hiking duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 39 points or half a percent at 7,246 after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Barclays advanced 1.4 percent and HSBC Holdings gained 0.6 percent despite reports they are set to be fined by EU antitrust regulators for rigging the multi-trillion dollar foreign exchange market.



IAG, owner of British Airways and Iberia, jumped 3.9 percent after reiterating its 2019 profit would be 'in line' with last year.



Provident Financial rose 1.4 percent after its board strongly urged its shareholders to take no action in relation to Non-Standard Finance offer.



Specialist international distribution and services Group Bunzl declined 1.7 percent. After more than 13 years in the role of Group Finance Director and 25 years with the company, Brian May has decided to retire from the company.



