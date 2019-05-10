Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the Medicare durable medical equipment (DME) Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) have issued a proposed local coverage determination (LCD that provides coverage of Tumor Treating Fields, or Optune, for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Proposed LCDs are subject to a 45-day public comment period during which the DME MACs will consider feedback from patients, advocacy groups, prescribers and the general public prior to finalizing the LCD.

The coverage policy criteria proposed by the DME MACs is generally similar to Optune's commercial coverage criteria for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) with the exception of a proposed restriction on beneficiary site of care.

The proposed coverage policy is now subject to public comment through June 24, 2019. An open meeting will be held at the Westin Baltimore Washington International Airport on June 20, 2019 to discuss the proposed policy. Following the public comment period, a final LCD will be published that includes a response to public comments received.

"We view the proposed LCD as a positive step forward in a multi-step process," said Bill Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman. "We are committed to ensuring patients have equitable access to Optune and now will work with our patients and prescribers to help their voices be heard during the public comment period."

"On behalf of the Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research Information, Inc., we applaud the DME MACs for issuing a draft LCD allowing coverage of Optune for newly diagnosed GBM patients," noted Al Musella, DPM, President of the Musella Foundation. "This is a positive first step towards ensuring equitable access to care for Medicare beneficiaries. We have concerns, which we will share directly with the DME MACs, with the proposed limitations on where patients can access Optune. We believe strongly that all Medicare beneficiaries should have access to the therapy deemed appropriate by their healthcare providers."

Approved Indications

Optune is intended as a treatment for adult patients (22 years of age or older) with histologically-confirmed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Optune with temozolomide is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed, supratentorial glioblastoma following maximal debulking surgery and completion of radiation therapy together with concomitant standard of care chemotherapy.

For the treatment of recurrent GBM, Optune is indicated following histologically-or radiologically-confirmed recurrence in the supratentorial region of the brain after receiving chemotherapy. The device is intended to be used as a monotherapy, and is intended as an alternative to standard medical therapy for GBM after surgical and radiation options have been exhausted.

Patients should only use Optune under the supervision of a physician properly trained in use of the device. Full prescribing information is available at www.optune.com/safety or by calling toll free 1-855-281-9301.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Do not use Optune if you have an active implanted medical device, a skull defect (such as, missing bone with no replacement), or bullet fragments. Use of Optune together with implanted electronic devices has not been tested and may theoretically lead to malfunctioning of the implanted device. Use of Optune together with skull defects or bullet fragments has not been tested and may possibly lead to tissue damage or render Optune ineffective.

Do not use Optune if you are known to be sensitive to conductive hydrogels. In this case, skin contact with the gel used with Optune may commonly cause increased redness and itching, and rarely may even lead to severe allergic reactions such as shock and respiratory failure.

Warnings and Precautions: Use Optune only after receiving training from qualified personnel, such as your doctor, a nurse, or other medical personnel who have completed a training course given by Novocure (the device manufacturer).

Do not use Optune if you are pregnant, you think you might be pregnant or are trying to get pregnant. It is not known if Optune is safe or effective in these populations.

The most common (=10%) adverse events involving Optune in combination with temozolomide were low blood platelet count, nausea, constipation, vomiting, fatigue, scalp irritation from device use, headache, convulsions, and depression.

The most common (=10%) adverse events seen when using Optune alone were scalp irritation from device use and headache.

The following adverse reactions were considered related to Optune when using the device alone: scalp irritation from device use, headache, malaise, muscle twitching, fall and skin ulcer.

All servicing procedures must be performed by qualified and trained personnel.

Do not use any parts that do not come with the Optune Treatment Kit, or that were not sent to you by the device manufacturer or given to you by your doctor.

Do not wet the device or transducer arrays.

If you have an underlying serious skin condition on the scalp, discuss with your doctor whether this may prevent or temporarily interfere with Optune treatment.

Please see http://www.optune.com/safety to see the Optune Instructions For Use (IFU) for complete information regarding the device's indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

Patients should only use Optune under the supervision of a physician properly trained in use of the device.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190510005100/en/

Contacts:

Ashley Cordova

acordova@novocure.com

212-767-7558