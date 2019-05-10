

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp AG said the planned steel joint venture with Tata Steel related to European steel activities will be stopped by the European Commission due to the continuing concerns raised by the Commission.



The Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG will propose to the Supervisory Board to not go ahead with the planned separation into two independent companies. The Board will also propose an IPO of Elevator Technology to the Supervisory Board.



thyssenkrupp said reintegrating the Steel Europe Business will lead to an adjustment of the forecast for the 2018/19 financial year. The Group expects - including the Steel Division - an adjusted EBIT of 1.1 billion euros to 1.2 billion euros. The Group expects a net loss for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX