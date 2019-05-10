EDILIZIACROBATICA: EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A. REVENUES INCREASE BY + 74% IN THE FIRST 3 MONTHS OF 2019

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A. REVENUES INCREASE BY + 74% IN THE FIRST 3 MONTHS OF 2019

Genoa, 10 May 2019 - Riccardo Iovino, Chief Executive Officer of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. ("Company" or "EDAC"), has disclosed the value of the Company's production, not subjected to statutory audit, and its Italian expansion.

In particular, revenues for the first quarter amounted to around Euro 8.3 million, have increased of 74% compared to the previous year, equal to approximately Euro 4.8 million.

The direct offices at 31 March 2019 have reached 42, with an increase of 3 units, compared to the 39 registered at 31 December 2018.

The franchising operating offices at 31 March 2019, reached 32 units, with an increase of 1 unit, compared to the 31 units in December 31, 2018.

Riccardo Iovino: "Growing by 74% in such a delicate time for the economy of our country is certainly a result that comforts and encourages us to improve even more.

Moreover, perhaps, one of the secrets of the success of EdiliziAcrobatica is in the fact that none of us is ever satisfied with the goals achieved but is always setting new and more challenging goals to pursue.

This is EdiliziAcrobatica: an entrepreneurial dream born 25 years ago that, day by day, has grown to become an ever-expanding reality".

Anna Marras, member of BoD of EdiliziAcrobatica and director delegated to manage HR resources of EDAC: "Growing today is an entrepreneurial dynamic based on the enhancement of human resources: we at EdiliziAcrobatica have internalized this principle and made pivotal for all our strategies. Our human resources are our greatest value: we take care of them so that by realizing themselves and their personal goals they contribute to the realization of the company's ones ".

