

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $376 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Viacom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $383 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $2.96 billion from $3.15 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $383 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $2.96 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year.



