City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 09-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 185.05p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 09-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.67p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.98m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528