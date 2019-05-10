

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's exports rose at a faster rate in March, while imports were unchanged, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Exports rose 8.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.0 percent increase in February.



Imports grew 5.0 percent annually in March, same change as seen in the previous month.



The trade deficit was EUR 177 million, which was less than EUR 22 million than in the same month last year.



Exports to EU countries advanced 13 percent annually in March and those to non-EU countries fell 5.0 percent.



