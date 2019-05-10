Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.91p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---