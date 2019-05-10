Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 09-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1881.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 1915.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1837.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 1870.87p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---