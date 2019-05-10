

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production growth slowed in March after rising in the previous month, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



Industrial production climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in March, after a 6.9 percent rise in February. In January, production grew 2.6 percent.



Manufacturing output increased 5.5 percent and mining and quarrying production rose 2.0 percent. Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell 7.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.9 percent in March, after a 1.6 percent rise in the previous month.



Manufacturing output declined 1.2 percent monthly in March.



