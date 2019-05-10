Riot Blockchain, Inc.: Riot Blockchain Releases Q1/19 Financial Results

Company Generates $1.4 Million in Revenue on the Production of 330 Bitcoins, 356 Bitcoin Cash, and 1,423 Litecoins

CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ('Riot' or "the Company") announced the filing of its March 31, 2019 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which can be viewed on the Company's website or at SEC.gov.

Highlights extracted from the March 31, 2019 quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Generated approximately $1.4 million in revenue on the production of 329.52 Bitcoins, 356 Bitcoin Cash, and 1,422.5 Litecoins for the quarter. This represents a substantial increase year over year compared to prior year's period of revenues of approximately $926,000 on the production of 78.81 Bitcoins and 153.42 Bitcoin Cash in Q1/18.

Gross margin was roughly breakeven at (4)% before depreciation and amortization despite an average Bitcoin price of $3,799 for the 2019 quarter. Since then, Bitcoin prices have recovered to around $6,000.

Cash and digital currencies totaled approximately $2.1 million

Net loss reported was approximately $13.5 million or $0.94 per share. By comparison, the company reported a net loss of $16.4 million or $1.35 per share in the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Weighted average common shares outstanding totalled approximately 14,450,000 for the 2019 period.

Business update and highlights:

Riot's fully-owned hashing power was approximately 101 Petahash as of March 31, 2019; which ranks the company among the largest publicly-listed miners of Bitcoin. The operation continues to be fully deployed with 24/7 real-time monitoring of status and profitability.

Riot maintains ownership of approximately 12% of Coinsquare. Coinsquare is a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Canada

The previously disclosed Securities and Exchange Commission investigation associated with the subpoena received by the Company in April 2018 is still open, and the Company has been cooperating with the SEC in that investigation

The Company continues development progress with RiotX, its planned cryptocurrency exchange with partners such as Shift Markets, Ltd., in the establishment of the exchange

