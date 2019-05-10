TIMIA Capital Corp.: TIMIA Announces US$2 Million Financing for Metazoa

~Financing for California-Based Software Company Becomes Third Transaction in Two Weeks for TIMIA~

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TCA/OTC: TIMCF) announced that it has entered into a US$2 million investment facility for Los Gatos, California, based software company Metazoa, Inc. ("Metazoa"). The financing facility includes an initial disbursement of US$600,000 which has been advanced, and a further US$1,400,000 to be disbursed upon certain milestones being met over the term of the agreement.

"We've increased our pace of investment, penning three transactions in the last two weeks," said Greg Smith, CIO of TIMIA. "We look for great companies, like Metazoa, who continue to grow their business and see the benefit of non-dilutive capital as a funding mechanism for this growth."

"Metazoa has been growing due to the clear market need for Salesforce release and Org management solutions," said Jennifer Mercer, CEO at Metazoa. "We were seeking non-dilutive investment options to help fuel our growth and TIMIA's revenue financing approach was the perfect fit for us. The team was a pleasure to work with and the deal was done within weeks."

See Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA, discuss the Metazoa Transaction through a Proactive Investors interview with Steve Darling: https://youtu.be/WqwdYCFBVAU

TIMIA is continuously seeking new and exciting investments in the software as a service or SaaS industry. Under TIMIA's revenue-based financing model, TIMIA advances capital to a SaaS business with a recurring revenue stream that allows the portfolio company to make monthly payments to TIMIA that are a combination of principal and interest with a repayment schedule sculpted to the portfolio company's revenue streams. The amounts advanced are secured and may be repaid early. The Company expects to make further investments in the coming months, in the pursuit of its business model, which is to earn a combination of monthly payments and periodic gains on investments.

About Metazoa

Located in California, Metazoa is dedicated to building, marketing, supporting, and selling Snapshot, the world's finest Change and Release Management application for Salesforce. Metazoa was founded in 2018 by key members of DreamFactory Software. The team built the first AppExchange application back in 2006, and has constantly improved Snapshot for over 10 years. Metazoa can help you establish a Change and Release Management practice, and they have a lot of experience with specific technical issues regarding the Metadata API. Designed for Salesforce administrators, Snapshot is the ultimate tool for org cleanup, reporting, auditing, comparison and lifecycle management. Features include metadata migration from sandbox to production, reporting on compliance and security, continuous integration, and Salesforce DX compatibility. Snapshot is available as a managed package on the AppExchange. The link for the AppExchange listing is https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000016YhyEAE

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $1 Million to $10 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

