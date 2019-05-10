25 Years' Experience in Tech Space with Microsoft, AOL, ImpressionX and MapQuest

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, is excited to announce that it has appointed Matt Hopkins as President of GLN.

Currently, Matt is the CEO of ImpressionX, a leading connected television ("CTV") advertising technology company, which was acquired by GLN in December 2018. Matt is a seasoned professional in operational and sales management, business development, digital marketing, and the emerging CTV space. He has a proven entrepreneurial track record of building business divisions and managing revenue accountability. Matt has held management roles at INFONXX, Microsoft/Vicinity and AOL/MapQuest.

Jesse Dylan, CEO of GLN, commented, "Matt is extraordinarily well suited to be President of GLN as we continue to grow as a leading ad tech company, and expand further into Connected Television and Mobile. Since we acquired ImpressionX, Matt has been instrumental in the smooth integration of both companies and has provided valuable guidance in corporate development and growth strategies. We are very happy to announce Matt as President, and look forward to continued growth in our business divisions."

Matt is the founder of ImpressionX and a veteran in the ad tech space. GLN has a long-standing working relationship with Matt and a number of his companies and has a strong appreciation of his operational excellence. He joined GLN as VP, Business Development in December 2018, after the acquisition and spearheaded the successful integration. ImpressionX is a trusted publisher partner that delivers digital advertising Campaigns and custom integrated branded experiences to the most influential publishers at scale. The ImpressionX marketplace for Publishers and Advertisers is tailored with solutions to help increase the stickiness and conversions. ImpressionX owns and operates some of the most trusted brands on the Internet and are leaders in the CTV space.

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@glninc.ca

CEO Jesse Dylan

604 265 7511

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of GLN. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the Company's performance. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation that the decisions made by the company will generate the anticipated results including but not limited to; revenue, business opportunities, business strategy per GLN management's expectations. GLN does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in GLN's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44710