Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL 26 05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031193 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code LYKILL FJARM/3.30 BD 20260515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer D-B-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount ISK 3.530.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued ISK 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time ISK 3.530.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 1.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Já -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date May 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date August 25, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date May 15, 2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3,3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date May 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date August 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 466.09333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date May 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 10, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 10, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading May 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 173354 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------