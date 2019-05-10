Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 10-May-2019 / 13:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/05/2019) of GBP179.62m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/05/2019) of GBP179.62m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/05/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,262.88p 7,937,70 unaudited current period revenue* 3 Per Ordinary share - excluding current 2259.64p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2140.00p Discount to NAV (5.43)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 09/05/2019 Name of company % of portfoli o 1 Scapa Group Plc 13.68 Ordinary 5p 2 RPC Group Plc 11.30 Ordinary 5p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc 10.70 Ordinary 25p 4 Hill & Smith 10.68 Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 5 Treatt Plc Ordinary 10.09 2p 6 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 7.62 7 Colefax Group Plc 6.57 Ordinary 10p 8 Spirax-Sarco 5.79 Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5.15 5p 10 Electrocomponents 4.74 PLC Ordinary 10p 11 Vitec Group Plc 2.78 Ordinary 20p 12 Menzies (John) Plc 2.52 Ordinary 25p 13 Elecosoft Plc 2.29 Ordinary 1p 14 Titon Holdings Plc 1.02 Ordinary 10p 15 Castings Plc 0.91 Ordinary 10p 16 Dialight Plc 0.73 Ordinary 1.89p 17 National Grid Plc 0.68 Ordinary 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.63 Ordinary 25p 19 Low & Bonar Plc 0.57 Ordinary 5p 20 Discretionary Unit 0.45 Fund Managers Ltd 21 LPA Group Plc 0.40 Ordinary 10p 22 Santander UK 10.375% 0.38 Non Cumulative Preferred 23 Chamberlin Plc 0.24 Ordinary 25p 24 Coral Products Plc 0.08 Ordinary 1p 25 Dyson Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary GBP0.001 26 Costain Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8584 EQS News ID: 809871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

