Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - Rockcliff Metals (CSE: RCLF) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with approximately $29.0 million in its treasury.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Rockcliff" in the search box.







Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

The company's extensive portfolio of properties totals more than 4,200 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade undeveloped VMS deposits and 5 lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

On May 3, 2019, Rockcliff closed an Asset Acquisition, acquiring 100% of Norvista Capital's (TSXV:NVV) interest in an option agreement with Hudbay Minerals, granting Rockcliff an option to earn a minimum 51% interest in the Talbot Property in central Manitoba. In also acquired 100% of Norvista's interest in a lease agreement of the mill and auxiliary facilities at the Bucko Lake Mine near Wabowden, in central Manitoba, in consideration for the issuance of 66,290,000 shares of Rockcliff.

In addition, pursuant to the agreement with Akuna Minerals, Rockcliff acquired a 100% interest in certain mining claims located in central Manitoba, known as the Tower Property, which is located approximately 40 kilometres east of the Talbot Property, in consideration for the issuance of 22,097,000 shares of Rockcliff.

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO, stated: "This transformational transaction is finally complete and we can now position Rockcliff as a leading base metals developer and explorer in one of the most established mining jurisdictions in the world. Rockcliff is now very well funded as a result of a cornerstone investment from Greenstone and has secured two advanced stage copper assets and a leased processing facility from Norvista. Our 100% owned Tower copper project is anticipated to be fully permitted by Q4 of this year which will allow us to make a construction decision as early as Q1 of 2020. Over the next two years we will implement one of the largest copper-zinc focused exploration programs undertaken anywhere in the world by a junior resource company. It will include almost 100,000 metres of drilling and will provide substantial news flow to the market. This drill program gives us the potential to significantly increase our existing resources as we search for the next big discovery in this world class mining belt. We thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support and patience during this long and detailed process. We look forward to unlocking the full value of our high-grade Manitoba assets and transitioning Rockcliff into the next major base metal producer in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt."

For more information on the company's many properties, please visit the company's website www.RockcliffMetals.com, contact Ken Lapierre, President and CEO, at 416-678-3879 or email ken@RockcliffMetals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44716