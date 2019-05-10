Correction refers to split. The correct information is marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May 7, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 14, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: BETS B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011089259 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 13, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012454379 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 14, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact Betsson AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.