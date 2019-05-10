125th Canton Fair Welcomes 195,000 Buyers, Closes with Turnover Reaching $29.73 Billion

GUANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 125th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair or "the Fair") has closed having received 195,454 buyers from 213 countries and regions. New buyers accounted for 42.5% of the total, an increase of 0.64 percent over the last Spring session. Together with 25,000 exhibitors, the fair has driven USD 29.73 billion in global trading turnover.

88,009 guests from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries accounted for 45.03 percent of total attendance, generating USD 10.63 billion in export volume to the 64 states - an increase of 9.9 percent.

Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, noted: "The Canton Fair remains a significant channel for domestic and international business to build up a global trade network and as a springboard into the global market."

"Exhibitors have shown the strong capability of technological development, product innovation and brand cultivation. We have seen many value-added products with improved brand awareness emerging at the Fair," said Xu. "To present progress to buyers around the world, Canton Fair has introduced more services, and target marketing approaches to the already multi-functional trade platform to help businesses achieve their optimal potential."

The Canton Fair, with its 128 events, 26 regional market forums, foreign trade scenarios, global commodities, supply chain and distribution, has not only provided market insights and practical solutions to help companies make decisions but also created an open platform for all parties to share knowledge and promote sustainable trade development.

Import opportunities for global businesses: 650 foreign exhibitors from 38 countries and regions discovered the vast market potential in China at this year's Fair, demonstrating smart and green products tailored for the Chinese market. The Fair's International Pavilion has helped establish a fast path for international companies to enter China and form a long-term partnership with potential clients.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually in Guangzhou every spring and fall. Established in 1957, the fair is now a comprehensive exhibition with the longest history, highest level, largest scale and largest number of products as well as the broadest distribution of buyer origins and the highest business turnover in China.

