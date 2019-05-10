Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq EVP Lars Ottersgård to Present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President, Market Technology, Nasdaq What: Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference When: Tuesday, May 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM BST Where: The Langham London 1C Portland Place London W1B 1JA Mr. Ottersgård's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm (http://ir.nasdaq.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations)

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

