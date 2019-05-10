sprite-preloader
Freitag, 10.05.2019

WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1 
10.05.2019 | 16:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq EVP Lars Ottersgård to Present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President, Market Technology, Nasdaq
What:Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
When:Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM BST
Where:The Langham London
1C Portland Place
London W1B 1JA
Mr. Ottersgård's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm (http://ir.nasdaq.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations)

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg

Ryan Wells
Direct: +44

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

-NDAQF-


