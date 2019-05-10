Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 10 May 2019 it repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 325.86p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 1,885,000.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 1,885,000 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 238,547,350.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 May 2019