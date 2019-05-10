

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With traders worried about the economic impact of an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Friday. The major averages are extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions.



In recent trading, the major averages have fallen to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 230.07 points or 0.9 percent at 25,598.29, the Nasdaq is down 91.28 points or 1.2 percent at 7,819.30 and the S&P 500 is down 28.48 points or 1 percent at 2,842.24.



The weakness on Wall Street comes after President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to raise tariffs on Chinese imports.



The U.S. hiked the tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent after the U.S. and China failed to reach a trade deal by a midnight deadline.



Additionally, Trump noted in a post on Twitter that the process has begun to place tariffs on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Trump praised the massive tariff payments to the U.S. Treasury and said there is 'absolutely no rush' to reach a trade agreement with China.



'Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind. Also, much easier & quicker to do,' Trump tweeted.



'Tariffs will make our Country MUCH STRONGER, not weaker. Just sit back and watch!' he added. 'In the meantime, China should not renegotiate deals with the U.S. at the last minute. This is not the Obama Administration, or the Administration of Sleepy Joe, who let China get away with 'murder!'



The developments on the trade front have largely overshadowed a typically closely watched report from the Labor Department showing consumer prices increased by slightly less than expected in April.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in April after climbing by 0.4 percent in March. Economists had been expecting another 0.4 percent increase.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent for third consecutive month compared to economist estimates for a 0.2 percent uptick.



Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices in April were up by 2.0 percent, reflecting a modest acceleration from the 1.9 percent growth in March.



The annual rate of growth in core consumer prices also crept up to 2.1 percent in April from 2.0 percent in the previous month.



Biotechnology stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances in morning trading, dragging the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index down by 2 percent. The index has fallen to a four-month intraday low.



Considerable weakness has also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The weakness in the sector comes as the price of crude oil for June delivery is slipping $0.16 to $61.54 a barrel.



Tobacco, networking, transportation and gold stocks are also moving notably lower on the day amid broad based weakness on Wall Street.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Friday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index spiked by 3.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength amid concerns about the global economic outlook. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.3 basis points at 2.444 percent.



