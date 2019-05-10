

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar announced that in support of national efforts to help prevent HIV transmission, California-based pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. agreed to donate HIV prevention medication for up to 200,000 people in the United States each year.



Azar said as a result of discussions between the Trump Administration and Gilead Sciences Inc., Gilead has agreed to donate pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication to treat individuals who are at risk for HIV and who are uninsured, including in the states and counties identified as priority areas in the presidential plan to end HIV epidemic in the country.



The Health Secretary said the majority of Americans who are at risk and who could protect themselves with PrEP are still not receiving the medication. This agreement will help close that gap substantially.



Sharing the news on his Twitter account, President Donald Trump said his Administration secured 'a historic donation' of HIV prevention drugs from Gilead to help expand access to PrEP for the uninsured and those at risk. 'Will help us achieve our goal of ending the HIV epidemic in America,' he tweeted.



PrEP has been shown to reduce the risk of new infection by up to 97 percent when taken consistently. Gilead's PrEP medication Truvada currently costs more than $20,000 per patient per year.



As per the agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Gilead will provide to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) up to 2.4 million bottles of Truvada annually, meant for uninsured Americans at risk for HIV for free.



Azar said the agreement will last until at least December 31, 2025 and possibly through December 31, 2030.



Gilead will donate Truvada until its second-generation HIV preventative medication, Descovy, becomes available.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX