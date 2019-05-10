The German energy storage provider has begun shipping batteries made in the former Holden factory in the north of Adelaide to New Zealand. Sonnen batteries will be available exclusively through the manufacturer's local partner, Taspac Energy.From pv magazine Australia. Delivering on its plan to expand market reach in the Asia-Pacific region, German storage specialist Sonnen has announced batteries made in its South Australia manufacturing plant will be exported to New Zealand from today. The "sonnenBatterie" hybrid, available exclusively through Auckland-based Taspac Energy, is a fully-integrated ...

