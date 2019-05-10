sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.05.2019 | 17:19
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, May 10

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:10 May 2019

Name of applicant:BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 9 November 2018To:9 May 2019
Balance under scheme from previous return:9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:		n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission		10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on 10 November 2010
Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period		41,441,282 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)

Name of contact:Kevin Mayger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 1098

SIGNED BYKevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary


Name of applicant - Kevin Mayger

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.


© 2019 PR Newswire