BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, May 10
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To: The FCA
Date:10 May 2019
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From: 9 November 2018
|To:
|9 May 2019
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:
|n/a
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|n/a
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period
|9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
|Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission
|10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on 10 November 2010
|Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period
|41,441,282 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)
|Name of contact:
|Kevin Mayger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 1098
SIGNED BYKevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary
Name of applicant - Kevin Mayger
