Atlas Mara Limited Announces Directorate Changes

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company" including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Saharan financial services group, today announces that Richard Boucher and Eduardo Mondlane, Jr., will step down from the Board effective 10 May 2019 to concentrate on their other interests.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Boucher and Mr. Mondlane for their leadership and contributions to the Board and wish them all the very best in their future endeavors.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com

