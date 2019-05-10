Mondo TV has started FY19 in much improved financial health, with a more concentrated portfolio centred on properties with good potential globally. YooHoo has been sold to Netflix as an original series and is now airing internationally, generating revenues and also acting as a flagship project. Licensing revenues should pick up in its wake. Robot Trains should also contribute from this year. The highly competitive environment between terrestrial and SVoD carriers provides a strong trading backdrop as they vie for content. Post the re-basing, Mondo TV is a far less risky investment proposition, yet is priced at a substantial discount to global peers.

