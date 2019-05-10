Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors 2019-05-10 / 17:30 *Medartis Holding AG* Hochbergerstrasse 60E CH-4057 Basel PRESS RELEASE *Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors* Basel, Switzerland, 10 May 2019 - *At the Annual General Meeting of Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED) held today in Basel, shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority. * At the Annual General Meeting of Medartis Holding AG on 10 May 2019, 9'033'358 shares were represented, accounting for 76.9% of total share capital. Under the direction of Chairman Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann, the company presented the most important developments in the 2018 financial year as well as its strategic direction. The shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2018. A dividend will not be paid for the 2018 financial year. In addition, the shareholders granted the members of the Board of Directors discharge for their activities during the 2018 financial year and approved the agenda items relating to compensation. All members of the Board of Directors, Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann, Dominik Ellenrieder, Dr. Jürg Greuter, Dr. med. Daniel Herren, Roland Hess, Willi Miesch and Damien Tappy, were re-elected for a further term of office ending with the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann was also confirmed for the next one-year term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dominik Ellenrieder, Dr. Jürg Greuter and Dr. med. Daniel Herren were re-elected as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of office ending with the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Also re-elected were Neovius AG, Basel, as the independent voting representative for the term of office ending with the 2020 Annual General Meeting, and Ernst & Young AG, Basel, as the auditor for the 2019 financial year. The individual voting results can be found on the company's website at www.medartis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Praesentation/Meda rtis_Voting_Results_Abstimmungsresultate_GV2019.pdf [1]. The next Annual General Meeting will be held on 17 April 2020. *Contact* Patrick Christ Head Corporate Services Medartis Holding AG Phone: +41 61 633 34 70 patrick.christ@medartis.com *About Medartis* Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs over 590 individuals across its 12 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theater personnel with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments as well as best in class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com [2]. *Disclaimer* This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Medartis Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions. Further, neither the company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medartis Holding AG Hochbergerstrasse 60E 4057 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41 61 633 34 34 Fax: +41 61 633 34 00 E-mail: info@medartis.com Internet: www.medartis.com ISIN: CH0386200239 Valor: 38620023 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 810039 End of News EQS Group News Service 810039 2019-05-10 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=48b1867f6d94be0f3fb4475656ec34d3&application_id=810039&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ac1a9388ff4c0c3cae80f1661ff5fc2d&application_id=810039&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)