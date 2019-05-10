Childhood Cancer Charity, Helping Families Handle Cancer, Accepts $25,000 Cheque at Upcoming Mother's Day Tea Fundraiser

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / On Sunday May 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Helping Families Handle Cancer will host their Third Annual Mother's Day Tea, taking place at the Sundance Lake Resident Association (63 Suncrest Way SE, Calgary AB).

Eighty plus Moms and their families will enjoy an Old-fashioned High Tea. Proceeds of this event benefit Helping Families Handle Cancer Care Program.

Tickets are available at www.mothersdayteayyc.com

Tickets are $10/child or $20/adult

Special VIP Tables for 8 available for $200

After being diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age 13 months old, and battling cancer until she was 6, thirty-three-year-old Carie Stock founded Helping Families Handle Cancer (HFHC). This charity helps families with the expenses that come along with having a child battling cancer at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Special Announcement - Helping Families Handle Cancer will be accepting a $25,000 cheque from the Olympia Charitable Foundation. After seeing the impact of their $5,000 donation in 2018, the Olympia Charitable Foundation wanted to step up and help cancer families in a big way! There will be an official cheque presentation happening at 3:00 PM.

"I always had a hard time deciding what to surprise my Mom with on Mother's Day. Always looking for the perfect gift, I realized that the only thing my Mom would truly want on Mother's Day is to spend time with our family. Rather than taking my Mom to the same boring brunch that is hard to get reservations for, I thought, what about hosting a Mother's Day Tea?" said Carie Stock, Founder and Executive Director of Helping Families Handle Cancer. "As a little girl, we dreamed of sipping on tea and having miniature treats. What a great outing for Calgary families this Mother's Day. While sipping on tea and eating treats, participants will be helping less fortunate families who have a child battling cancer."

(Pictures from the Mother's Day Tea in 2018)

TEA PARTY DETAILS

WHEN

Sunday, May 12, 2019

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM WHERE

Sundance Lake Resident Association

63 Suncrest Way SE, Calgary

WHAT

Moms celebrate Mother's Day by enjoying an old-fashioned tea party, while raising money for Helping Families Handle Cancer

MEDIA LIAISON

Carie Stock, Executive Director & Founder

Helping Families Handle Cancer

C 403 850 5477 carie@helpingfamilieshandlecancer.com

INTERVIEWS

Carie Stock

Founder and Executive Director

Helping Families Handle Cancer

C 403 850 5477

carie@helpingfamilieshandlecancer.com

Craig Skauge

President

Olympia Trust Company & Olympia Charitable Foundation

W 403 261 8459

craig@olympiatrust.com

*Cancer family who benefited from our Care Program, available upon request

ABOUT HELPING FAMILIES HANDLE CANCER

Helping Families Handle Cancer is a not-for-profit organization that strives to alleviate some of the stress of childhood cancer by providing financial support to families in need, due to the time commitment at the hospital, in caring for their child. The Helping Families Care Program purchases items such as parking passes, medical supplies, medication not covered through benefits, rent, gas, groceries and other household bills that families are struggling to pay for as they take time away from work to be with their child during this critical time. To date, Helping Families has helped over 825 families at the Alberta Children's Hospital with over $650,000 in financial support, giving more precious time with their little hero!

ABOUT OLYMPIA CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

In 2011, the Olympia Charitable Foundation was formed with a primary goal to allow our staff to be directly involved in deciding how and to whom their charitable funds were donated. The charity's main source of funds is employee donations matched by Olympia Financial Group Inc. 100% of the operating costs of the charity are paid for by Olympia Financial Group Inc and the Charity pays out 100% of its receipted funds to varying grass roots charitable organizations, as chosen by the staff of the Olympia group of companies. We are extremely proud of this staff driven initiative that has raised and donated in excess of $1,000,000 since inception and the ability to help both large and smaller groups from our local communities, to the world abroad that are in need of a helping hand.

