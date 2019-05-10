

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite the U.S. increasing the tariffs on over $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, European stocks ended higher on Friday, rebounding fairly well after posting notable losses in the previous session.



Encouraging economic data from Germany and the U.K. contributed significantly to the gains in the European markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.32%. Among the major markets, Germany ended on a strong note, with its benchmark DAX rising 0.72%. France's CAC 40 ended 0.27% up and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.45%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down by 0.06%.



Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine closed higher, while Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Russia and Turkey ended weak.



After the U.S. government increased tariffs on Chinese goods from 10% to 25%, China has stated that it would come up with retaliatory moves, raising fears of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies.



In Germany, shares of metal producer Thyssenkrupp soared more than 28% today on Reuters reports the company is considering a partial listing of its elevator business.



Linde PLC shares jumped more than 4%. RWE, Siemens, Muench.Rueckvers, Deutsche Bank and E.ON were the other notable gainers in the German market.



On the other hand, Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW ended in negative territory, losing 3.1%, 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. HeidelbergCement and Lufthansa lost 1.6% and 2%, respectively.



In France, Essilor gained nearly 4%. Michelin, Capgemini, Worldline, Atos and Kering ended higher by 1 to 2.5%.



In the Swiss market, Alcon, LafargeHolcim and Sika ended with solid gains. ABB gained 1.1% after the company won a multi-million order from the Aibel/Keppel FELS consortium.



GEA Group shares rose sharply after the company said it is working on plans to restructure the future organization of the group.



On the economic front, official data showed Germany's exports rebounded at the fastest pace in three months in March, defying expectations for further decline.



Exports rose 1.5% month-on-month in March, after a revised 1.2% fall in February, adding strength to hopes that the biggest euro area economy performed strongly in the first three months of the year, after narrowly escaping a recession in the previous quarter.



This was the fastest growth since last December, when exports rose 1.5%.



Britain's economy got a sharp one-off boost in the first three months of 2019, boosted by companies stockpiling ahead of Brexit, another report showed.



GDP grew 0.5% in the first quarter, outpacing the 0.2% expansion seen in the final three months of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX