Designing Digitally, Inc. Wins Silver Indigo Award for Innovative Use of Mobile Technology

FRANKLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Designing Digitally, Inc., a custom online training and development company was recognized for their achievements in corporate learning, earning a 2019 Silver Indigo Award. This honor was awarded for their training course titled "Bridgestone - Learning on the Go.NET", in the Innovative Use of Mobile Technology Category. The Indigo Design Awards is a worldwide competition that judges entries in Graphic, Digital, Mobile, and Game Design. The development company is thrilled to have been selected as a winner among incredible competitors and is honored to have this recognition in the industry.

"We've worked really hard to make Bridgestone's website engaging and relevant to the needs of salespeople in the field who interact directly with customers to solve their tire needs. We update the site, at least quarterly, with new product information, up-to-date downloadable specifications, and knowledge checks that help keep Bridgestone resellers in the know while they Learn on the Go," stated Project Manager, John Johnson.

The Designing Digitally, Inc. course created for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations was designed for both existing and new sales representatives that need to learn about the wide variety of tires the company offers. This ensures employees are offering the correct products to their clients, rather than falling back on the few options that were most familiar to them. With the capabilities of mobile technology, the two companies decided on a learning solution that could be accessed from different mobile devices anywhere to offer the most effective delivery. "Bridgestone - Learning on the Go.NET" provides the employees' access to product flashcards, interactive selling scenarios, knowledge assessment opportunities, and other important company information that can be referenced at the time of need.

Crystal Warren, an Instructional Designer at Designing Digitally, Inc. said, "Learning on the Go has proven to be an exceptional training tool for Bridgestone Representatives. The flashcards provide an easily-accessible and engaging way to become experts on the tires they carry, with the ability for them to access the training virtually anywhere and at any time. The quizzes help Bridgestone identify any representatives who may be struggling."

Designing Digitally, Inc. anticipates their clients will be looking for website-based training solutions in the near future. They hope this Indigo Design Award will help distinguish them as a top website developer in the realm of corporate training.

Designing Digitally, Inc. specializes in creating educational, engaging, and entertaining learning experiences that are designed to improve employee training outcomes. Each training solution incorporates creativity, innovation, and gamification to increase knowledge retention and create positive behavior changes. The award-winning company helps their customers through a wide spectrum of solutions. These include interactive custom eLearning, Serious Games, Training Simulations, and Mobile Learning which are all tailored precisely to clients' specific learning needs and goals.

