Wickfield Bridge Fund LLC: Early Warning Report in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Wickfield Bridge Fund LLC ("WBF") issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 - Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. ("Zomedica" or the "Corporation").

WGF has acquired five (5) Series 1 Preferred Shares of the Corporation (each, a "Preferred Share") at a price of U.S.$1 million per share, with the total subscription amount being U.S.$5,000,000 (approximately C$6,733,500). WBF did not previously own any Preferred Shares and no Preferred Shares had been issued by the Corporation prior to WBF's subscription. WBF's percentage ownership of the issued and outstanding Preferred Shares changed from zero percent to 100%. The Preferred Shares acquired by WBF represent 20% of the total authorized number of Preferred Shares. The joint actors of WBF include Jeffrey Starman; Bradley J. Hayosh; Equidebt LLC, a Michigan limited liability company managed by Mr. Starman and Mr. Hayosh; Wickfield Capital LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, controlled by Mr. Starman and Mr. Hayosh; Lakeview Asset Management LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, controlled by Mr. Hayosh; and Wickfield Properties LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, controlled by Mr. Starman and Mr. Hayosh.

The Preferred Shares acquired by WBF are for investment purposes only and each of WBF and any of its joint actors may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities that they now own or control, or may continue to hold their current positions. The acquisition of the Preferred Shares by WBF was exempted from prospectus and registration requirements under securities legislation pursuant to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 72-501 - Distributions to Purchasers Outside Alberta. The Preferred Shares are not listed or posted for trading on any stock exchange. The common shares of the Corporation are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the trading symbol "ZOM".

