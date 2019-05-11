Prevent Health Care International Limited: Prevent Announces Changes to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Prevent Health Care International Corp. (the "Corporation") today announced that Scott Reeves, Barry Friedman and Mohammad Fazil have resigned from the Corporation's board of directors. The board of Prevent expresses its sincere thanks to Messrs Reeves, Friedman and Fazil for their efforts and contributions as directors of Prevent.

