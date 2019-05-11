sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2019 | 01:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Prevent Health Care International Limited: Prevent Announces Changes to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Prevent Health Care International Corp. (the "Corporation") today announced that Scott Reeves, Barry Friedman and Mohammad Fazil have resigned from the Corporation's board of directors. The board of Prevent expresses its sincere thanks to Messrs Reeves, Friedman and Fazil for their efforts and contributions as directors of Prevent.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Rubin
President and Chief Executive Officer
eMail: drubin@prevent-healthcare.com
Mobile: +1972-54-4687142

SOURCE: Prevent Health Care International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/545069/Prevent-Announces-Changes-to-Board-of-Directors


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE