Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center Attends the Inaugural Ball

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / On January 20th, chairman of Thompson Education Center, Sherry Li, was invited to the Inaugural Ball of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Dancing and entertainment were featured at this black-tie event, where President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Mrs. Karen Pence were also attendees.

Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new high-end education community in Sullivan County, New York. The project has entered into agreements and signed letters of interest with high schools, colleges, and education institutions of which each of them will provide a great number of students to attend the education center.

Thompson Education Center project will help create many jobs in the region and stimulate the local economy. There will be total 6 phases for the project, and according to the economic report, each phase will create over 3000 jobs (including Direct, Indirect and Induced effect jobs). Over 20,000 jobs will be created throughout the entire project, such as construction professionals (including architect, engineer, land use lawyer, environmental specialist, planner, well driller, wastewater management team, traffic study team, modular manufacturer, landscape & lighting, general contractors and Sullivan local sub-contractors), real estate agents, professors, instructors, cleaning, and maintenance workers, etc. In addition to the jobs directly created from the project and the day-to-day operations on location, there will be a ripple effect throughout the community. The new employees along with the resources required to run the Education Center will increase demand greatly for local goods and services, benefitting the entire local community.

Thompson Education Center will bring investment into the U.S. to create job opportunities, which includes many high-income jobs. As a result, the middle class will back to American society. The goal of the Thompson Education Center project is in line with President-elect Trump's new policy, together we can "Make America Great Again!"

