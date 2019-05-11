American Video Teleconferencing Corp. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Principal Officers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (AVOT) today announced the resignation of its Chairman and CEO, Kevin Wiltz effective immediately.

American Video Teleconferencing Corp. would like to thank Mr. Wiltz for his contributions, as it welcomes two new board members, Arnulfo Saucedo-Bardan and Brian D. Colvin.

The Board will increase from two to three members.

The company has appointed Arnulfo Saucedo-Bardan as its board Chairman and Brian D. Colvin as its President/CEO.

Arnulfo Saucedo-Bardan served as a Chief Operating Officer and board member of Crown Equity Holdings, Inc., a company which he has been involved with for over 10 years. Mr. Saucedo-Bardan has a background in entrepreneurship and has a Bachelor Degree in Engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico De La Laguna in Torreon, Coahuila.

Brian D. Colvin served as a Vice-President and board member of Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. and has a vast background history of over 25 years in I.T., Telecommunications, and Finance services. Mr. Colvin is a co-founder of PrimeColo, Inc., X Connect DC, LLC., and American Research and Development, Inc.

About American Video Teleconferencing Corp.

The company owns and operates iB2BGlobal.com, which is an online, mobile optimized functional "Business to Business" international e-commerce web portal to facilitate e-commerce between manufacturers, wholesale businesses and buyers. For more information visit: www.ib2bglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

American Video Teleconferencing Corp.

Brian D. Colvin, President/CEO

info@ib2bglobal.com

SOURCE: American Video Teleconferencing Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545073/American-Video-Teleconferencing-Corp-Announces-Changes-to-its-Board-of-Directors-and-Principal-Officers