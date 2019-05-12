One of the questions we got repeatedly in recent weeks is whether we still believe the XRP price (XRP) will rise to 20 USD by 2020. There is a short and a long answer to this. The shortest possible answer: yes absolutely we are confident that the XRP price will rise to 20 USD. One small note to add: we are not convinced this XRP price forecast will materialize in 2020, but even if it happens in 2022 what's the point? It remains one of the THE investments of this generation, both in terms of how accessible it is as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...