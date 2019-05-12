Frequentis: Following completion of the bookbuilding phase, the placement price for shares in Frequentis AG was set at Euro 18.00 per share. A total of 3,000,000 bearer shares were placed with investors, comprising 1,200,000 new shares from a capital increase, 1,500,000 shares from the stake held by majority shareholder Johannes Bardach and 300,000 shares in connection with an over-allotment option, which also come from Mr. Bardach's shareholding. B&C Innovation Investments GmbH acquired and subscribed shares both in this advance placement and in the IPO; upon finalisation of the transaction it will hold appr. 10 percent (value corrected, from appr. 10.2 percent to 10 percent) of the shares in Frequentis AG. Retail orders received by the syndicate banks were allocated ...

