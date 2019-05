DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the IBEW System Council on the mobility labor contract. The 4-year tentative agreement was reached prior to the August 24 expiration of the current contract.



The agreement covers about 1,500 employees who work in call center positions in Illinois, Idaho and Montana. The agreement will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days.



