Moscow Food Manufacturers Under the Brand "Made in Moscow" at the Exhibition "SIAL China 2019"

MOSCOW, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy food and desserts, coffee and beer, pasta and bakery products - these products will be presented by 12 Moscow companies at the international exhibition "SIAL China 2019". The collective exposition under the single brand "Made in Moscow" have been organized by Moscow Export Center.

From 14 to 16 of May, the 20th China International Exhibition SIAL China 2019 will be held in Shanghai. This is the largest international exhibition on the subject of food, non-alcoholic beverages, wines, spirits and specialized equipment. Moscow best 12 food companies under the unique brand "Made in Moscow" present more than 20 types of products at the international exhibition "SIAL China 2019". A wide range of sports nutrition made according to scientific developments, innovative vitamin-mineral complexes, handmade chocolates, fruit sugar, practically unparalleled on the world market, an amazing dessert honey souffle, and very popular in the Chinese market - Moscow ice cream also demonstrated on the stand.

Participants and guests of the exhibition will be able to appreciate the wide range of healthy food products, coffee from one of the best blends from the high-mountain Arabica, light non-alcoholic beer of the good traditions of Moscow brewing, and much more.

Following the results of 2018, exports of food products from Moscow to China increased by 18.9% compared to the same indicator in 2017 and amounted to $ 24.8 million. China is a very promising market for Moscow exporters of food products, and Chinese consumers have long loved Moscow beer, ice cream, chocolate and confectionery. In 2018, the most popular food products exported from Moscow to China were malted beer, wheat flour, as well as chocolates, chocolates filled with cereals and no-filling chocolates, dried fruits and nuts.

Moscow Export Center was established by the Government of Moscow to work with entrepreneurs in the field of financial and non-financial support measures and to promote the products to international markets. One of the main objectives of the MEC is to strengthen the position of Moscow as a leader in export volumes among Russian regions and to increase the number of Moscow exporters. Successful participation in SIAL Paris 2018 and the signing of a large number of export contracts was the reason that Moscow companies decided to take part in SIAL China 2019. MEC will continue to support manufacturers on this direction.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884120/Made_in_Moscow_Logo.jpg )