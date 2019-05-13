HTC Global Services Prepares for Growth With Investment in Prestigious Offices in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading global IT services and solutions provider, recently purchased upscale office premises on the 22nd floor of Q Sentral, the latest Grade A office building in KL Sentral. Built on a 1.85-acre plot, Q Sentral is a green building in a desirable location, situated between KL Sentral Station and Sentral MRT station.

The grand opening of HTC's new office in Malaysia was attended by some of the executive leadership members, Chary Mudumby, CTO, Teja Reddy, CMO and Saji Abraham who heads the HTC operations in the APAC region, along with consultants and esteemed customers. It was collectively a proud moment for the entire HTC Global Enterprise.

"This is a milestone event in our growth in this region, and is a result of our consistent customer focus, strong client relationships and delivery excellence," says Mr. Madhava Reddy, President and CEO.

HTC Global Services, an organization of over 11,000 employees strong, is headquartered in Troy, Michigan with delivery centers in US, India, and Malaysia, and has been driving customer success through technology solutions since 1990. HTC established operations in Malaysia in 2002 and since then has been serving leading corporate brands, with engagements in top 30 companies across various industries such as financial services, insurance, oil and natural gas, and semiconductor manufacturing.

The move to a prominent location with state of the art amenities, further cements HTC's commitment to customers and talent in the APAC region. Chary Mudumby, CTO, stated, "Along with enabling customers in their digital transformation journey, we also believe in providing our employees with a conducive work environment, that fuels creativity and inspires innovation. Our KL office also serves as an innovation center showcasing HTC's global work AI, IoT, Mobility AR/VR and other emerging technologies for the benefit of its customers in this region."

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services provides a comprehensive range of information technology (IT) and business process services to Global 2000 organizations. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA. HTC is an Inc. 500 Hall of Fame company and is one of the fastest growing Asian American companies in the US. For more information visit: https://www.htcinc.com/.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885284/HTC_Global_Services_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885283/HTC_Malaysia_Inaugration_Teja_Reddy.jpg



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885285/HTC_Global_Services_Malaysia_Team.jpg