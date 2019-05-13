Regulatory News:

For several years, Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), a subsidiary of Carrefour (Paris:CA) in Brazil, has been the subject of 240 tax disputes in several Brazilian states relating to ICMS1 credits on inter-state transfers of "basic products" for a total amount of 815 million Brazilian Reais (including interest), or approximately €183 million2

In the context of ongoing litigation affecting many Brazilian companies, the Supreme Court has been asked to clarify the application over time of a previous decision. Following an unfavorable decision by the Supreme Court on May 9, 2019, Atacadão decided, as a precautionary step, to record a provision for the entire potential risk.

The Supreme Court's decision is subject to appeal and Atacadão will continue to defend its interests in the context of all ongoing proceedings.

The cash flow impact on Atacadão will depend on the outcome and timetable of these proceedings.

All information published by Atacadão on the topic is available on Grupo Carrefour Brasil's website (http://www.grupocarrefourbrasil.com.br/).

1 Imposto sobre a Circulação de Mercadorias e prestação de Serviços

2 On the basis of an exchange rate of 4.45 Brazilian Reais for 1 euro

