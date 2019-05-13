sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,53 Euro		+0,02
+0,11 %
WKN: 852362 ISIN: FR0000120172 Ticker-Symbol: CAR 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARREFOUR SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARREFOUR SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,684
17,75
11.05.
17,605
17,645
07:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARREFOUR SA
CARREFOUR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARREFOUR SA17,53+0,11 %