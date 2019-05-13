Wirecard Processes e-commerce Payments for Apollo, Promoting Unified Commerce for one of Germany's Leading Optical Retailers

Apollo is one of the largest opticians in Germany with over 860 stores nationwide

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has assumed responsibility for the entire payment processing in the e-commerce shop of Apollo, one of the largest optical retailers in Germany. Wirecard ensures smooth payment transactions for Apollo in the background and enables customers to conveniently and flexibly order and pay for their spectacle frames, contact lenses and other products online, and have them delivered either to their home or to the Apollo branch of their choice. Wirecard is thus driving the digitalization of the optics industry and supporting Apollo in expanding its unified commerce business.

With annual sales of 63 billion euros in 2018 and having grown by nearly 10 percent over the previous year, the e-commerce market in Germany is of great importance for brands such as Apollo. The Wirecard solution integrates seamlessly into the existing web shop and supports all payment methods offered by Apollo. In addition to processing payments in accordance with the requirements of PCI Security Standards, all transactions undergo comprehensive AI-based risk management checks such as fraud detection and 3D Secure.

"We not only help Apollo to develop its online business, but also to reach its customers across all touchpoints," said Christian Reindl, EVP Retail & Consumer Goods at Wirecard. "We want to enable an optimal online experience. This includes the online ordering and payment process, as well as delivery to the customer's selected location. Wirecard is Apollo's digital financial technology partner. We understand the demands of unified commerce and help to optimize processes. With our customized solution, we ensure a smooth and efficient payment process and offer the kind of checkout that customers expect from a modern online shop."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Apollo:

With over 860 shops, Apollo is the German optician with the largest number of stores. Apollo stands for outstanding service, professional advice on optics and style, and top-quality products. The assortment ranges from high-quality exclusive models to renowned designer frames and sunglasses. Apollo also offers a wide range of contact lenses and care products from all leading manufacturers as well as its own brand iWear. Apollo, headquartered in Schwabach, Franconia, is part of the world's leading optics group GrandVision, which has over 6,200 stores in 44 countries. In addition to its stores, Apollo offers a digital appointment service, contact lenses, glasses and many other products in its own online shop at www.apollo.de.

