Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, today announces its molecular business, Primerdesign, has launched its next-generation genesig q32 qPCR molecular testing instrument ("q32"), to complement the already revenue generating genesig q16 instrument ("q16").

As stated at the time of AIM IPO, Novacyt has utilised some of the funds raised to focus on product development and the q32 is a direct result of this investment. The q32 is a larger genesig real-time qPCR instrument, which provides customers with a faster and higher throughput solution for Novacyt's genesig Real-Time PCR kits. The q32 complements the smaller, portable q16, which is used in laboratories and in the field and provides customers with an alternative instrument when faced with multiple terrain and off-site testing challenges.

The q32 provides test results within 60 minutes using genesig kits, making it one of the fastest qPCR instruments on the market due to its rapid heating and cooling capabilities and unique lid design. Like the q16, the q32 is robust and is therefore expected to be highly reliable. It allows the analysis of up to 32 patient samples in tube or strip format, using fluorescence detection technologies. The q32 software also allows users to experience a quick and easy operation for all genesig kit applications with a straightforward setup process.

Novacyt's extensive catalogue of over 550 genesig Real-Time PCR kits can be run on the q32 instrument, including human, food pathogens and food speciation testing. As all genesig kits have an identical running protocol, the q16 and q32 instruments are easy to use for customers of all experience levels and provide results that can be easily compared across the instruments, and across different sites or collaborating groups.

The q32 instrument list price is approximately €13,500 per unit. Since its launch in 2015, Primerdesign has sold over 450 q16 instruments, which lists at €5,500 per unit, and has generated more than €2.0 million in revenues. During 2018, q16 instrument sales grew 39% compared to 2017.

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"The launch of our proprietary genesig q32 instrument is another important step as we continue to deliver against our growth strategy, which includes product development and is a key focus within our molecular business. Like our genesig q16 instrument, the q32 is designed to make DNA testing affordable and easy to use. We are pleased by the initial interest shown by our customers with our next-generation q32 and we anticipate strong future sales of this instrument. The q32 launch also builds on the recent launches of the genesig BKV kit and genesig EBV kit, as we continue to expand our CE-Mark approved molecular product offering."

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is a rapidly growing, international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves oncology, microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

