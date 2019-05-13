Panther Metals PLC - Directors Option Exercise

13 May 2019

Panther Metals PLC

("Panther" or the "Company")

Directors OptionExercise

Panther Metals Plc (NEX:PALM) is pleased to announce the conversion of 5,000,000 0.2p options by each of Directors Darren Hazelwood and Nicholas O'Reilly for a total consideration of £20,000.00 under the option scheme announced on 15thFebruary 2018.

CEO, Darren Hazelwood commented "As we continue to build Panther Metals I'm delighted to add Nick to our shareholder register. As a business we now have three Directors holding positions, the confidence being shown internally in our model is a great reflection on what's been achieved and how excited we all are about the future of this business".

Further to the options conversion, Darren Hazelwood is interested in 55,000,000 and Nicholas O'Reilly is interested in 5,000,000 ordinary shares, representing 8.79% and 0.80% respectively.

Total voting rights.

Following completion of the issue of the new ordinary shares in Panther Metal Plc the total issued share capital will consist of 625,756,250 ordinary shares with voting rights attached (one vote per share). There are no shares held in treasury.

This total voting right may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Panther Metals Plc under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR's).

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.