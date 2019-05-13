Richard Santiago to Depart in Q3 2019 to Pursue an Alternative Opportunity. Mr. Rey del Valle appointed Chief Financial Officer-designate

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company") a leading B2B supplier of Internet gambling enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry, today announces the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and executive Director Richard Santiago will leave GAN effective 19 July 2019 to pursue an alternative opportunity in an unrelated Industry. As a result, GAN today announces the appointment of Mr. Rey del Valle as Chief Financial Officer-designate, who brings to GAN his significant financial experience in online gaming, with both deep U.S. Tech industry knowledge and specialist expertise relating to the financial operations of U.S. listed companies.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"I would like to congratulate Richard on the opportunity he has secured in an unrelated Industry. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Richard and the finance team in the months ahead as we onboard his successor Rey del Valle and maintain full momentum on executing GAN's growth strategy."

Richard Santiago, CFO of GAN commented:

"GAN is now at the forefront of digital betting and gaming technology in the U.S. with phenomenal growth momentum self-evident in recent quarterly key performance indicators. It is with regret that I have elected for personal reasons to leave GAN at this exciting time, to pursue another opportunity. I wish to thank everyone at GAN for their support and look forward to seeing GAN realize the continuing opportunity of U.S. Internet gambling."

Rey del Valle, CFO-designate of GAN commented:

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to join Dermot and his leadership team to help develop their unique software-as-a-service tech company with a hard-earned market leading position in the fast-regulating U.S. Internet gambling market. I look forward to transitioning into the role in the coming weeks.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

