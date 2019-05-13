Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), through its pan-European growth equity fund, is investing £23m (c. €26m) in Medtrade Products Limited, the UK-based technology-led medical device company.

Medtrade is a developer of medical device products with a successful track record in the advanced woundcare and haemostat markets. Founded in 1999 and based in Crewe, United Kingdom, Medtrade has a leading in-house development expertise, rapid product development process and long-standing relationships with global blue-chip companies.

The Company, with its strong profitability and cash-generation profile, is positioned to grow within the $9.8bn advanced woundcare market, as well as expand its haemostat offering through leveraging its industry-leading Celox technology. Through this £23m investment, Tikehau Capital will provide the strategic and operational support to accelerate the company's development and continue its global expansion.

This partnership will also consolidate Medtrade's leading market position, enabling its industry-leading management team to continue to develop a differentiated and innovative product portfolio and drive the next phase of growth.

Tikehau Capital's investment, through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau Investment Management, is made via its pan-European growth equity fund dedicated to developing medium-sized companies. The aim of this minority fund is to target structures with high growth potential in attractive markets. This deal is the fund's 5th transaction in less than 12 months.

Peter Cirenza, Head of the United Kingdom at Tikehau Capital, said: "Tikehau Capital's global presence and expertise will allow Medtrade to strengthen its position across its key markets. This private equity deal is fully in line with Tikehau Capital's strategy to reinforce its activities in the United Kingdom."

Craig Hardy, Co-Founder of Medtrade, said:"We are delighted to be partnering with Tikehau Capital on this next and exciting phase of our journey as a business. Medtrade is well positioned in the market and we believe Tikehau Capital will bring a wealth of capability and global connections that will only help us accelerate delivering on our mission

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.0 billion of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 billion (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

