New portfolio of the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index will become effective June 3, 2019 Copenhagen, May 13, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXCB), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, June 3, 2019. DFDS (DFDS), Per Aarsleff Holding B (PAAL B), Prime Office (PRIMOF), Ringkjøbing Landbobank (RILBA) will be added to the index. Bavarian Nordic (BAVA), Fast Ejendom Danmark (FED) will be removed from the index. The Copenhagen Benchmark includes some of the largest and most actively traded stocks on Nasdaq Copenhagen and the portfolio is represented by companies in all ten ICB industry sectors. Included stocks are screened to ensure liquidity and the weight of the stocks is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index. The index serves as an indicator of the overall sentiment on Nasdaq Copenhagen and offers a cost effective index that an investor can fully replicate and use as a basis for financial products. Copenhagen Benchmark is evaluated on a semi-annual basis in May and November, and the new index portfolio becomes effective on the first trading day in June and December respectively. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen is the brand name for the regulated market of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.