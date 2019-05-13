BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder
London, May 13
AIM and Media Release
13 May 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have decreased their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 12,310,179 to 74,116,826 ordinary shares, representing 6.35% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
UBS Group's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:
|Holder of relevant interest
|Nature of relevant interest
|Class and number of securities
|UBS Securities Australia Ltd
|Beneficial Owner
|60,175,310 fully paid ordinary shares
|UBS AG, Australia Branch
|Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement
|13,941,516 fully paid ordinary shares
Consideration received for sales between 14 February 2019 and 8 May 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.2692 per share for 17,320,031 shares. Consideration given for acquisitions between 8 February 2019 and 26 April 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.2756 per share for 5,009,852 shares.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
